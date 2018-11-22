Barnes & Noble (BKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $771.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BKS opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Barnes & Noble has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Barnes & Noble alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKS. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,002,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 455,459 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 248,642 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes & Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

WARNING: “Barnes & Noble (BKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/barnes-noble-bks-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.