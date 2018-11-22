Barratt Developments (BTDPF) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Barratt Developments earned a news sentiment score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

