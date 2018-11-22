Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV) Insider John Allan Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) insider John Allan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 494.40 ($6.46) on Thursday. Barratt Developments Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 705.50 ($9.22).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a GBX 35.20 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 792 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 668.27 ($8.73).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/barratt-developments-plc-bdev-insider-john-allan-acquires-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.