Barrick Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 69,321 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 638% compared to the average daily volume of 9,387 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 399.8% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 17,512,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after buying an additional 14,008,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 291.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,090,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,041,000 after buying an additional 9,748,052 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 78.2% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 18,297,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,249,000 after buying an additional 8,030,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $67,417,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 54,318,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,857,000 after buying an additional 5,921,550 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABX. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of -0.57.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/barrick-gold-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-abx.html.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.