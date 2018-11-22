Basf (BAS) PT Set at €96.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €96.00 ($111.63) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($104.77) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.36 ($103.91).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €66.16 ($76.93) on Tuesday. Basf has a one year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a one year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

