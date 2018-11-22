Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.64

Headlines about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a daily sentiment score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Bayerische Motoren Werke’s ranking:

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $118.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/bayerische-motoren-werke-bamxf-receives-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-1-64.html.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.