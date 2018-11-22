Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) PT Set at €101.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Cfra set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.18 ($102.54).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €74.32 ($86.42) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 52 week high of €97.04 ($112.84).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

