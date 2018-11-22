BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (BYW6) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

BYW6 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, equinet set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.43 ($36.54).

ETR:BYW6 opened at €23.25 ($27.03) on Wednesday. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 12 month high of €34.09 ($39.64).

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Agriculture, Energy, Building Materials, and the Innovation & Digitalisation development.

