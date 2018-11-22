BB Biotech AG Has $53.40 Million Stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

BB Biotech AG grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,822,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Voyager Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of BB Biotech AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BB Biotech AG owned 0.09% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $53,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $377.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.15. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 648.40% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, Director Glenn Pierce purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $58,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,041.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

