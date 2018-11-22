BBT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,987 Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 17.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

