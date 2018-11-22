BBT Capital Management LLC Invests $872,000 in Buckle Inc (BKE)

BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 577,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Buckle Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $986.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Buckle had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Buckle news, Director Michael E. Huss sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $38,199.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,308 shares of company stock worth $141,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

