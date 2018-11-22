BBT Capital Management LLC Invests $894,000 in Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Stock

BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOV. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of -0.06. Movado Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOV. Sidoti upgraded Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Movado Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 6,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $256,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $161,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,342 shares in the company, valued at $339,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

