BBT Capital Management LLC Takes $873,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 280.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 125.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 12,205 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,788 shares of company stock worth $6,104,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Kohl’s stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

