Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Summit Insights raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $55.27 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

