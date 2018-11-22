Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 57,991 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

