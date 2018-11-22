Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BECN. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities set a $34.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,131,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $5,739,000. Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $8,524,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 613,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.