Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,144 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.37% of Becton Dickinson and worth $259,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

In related news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $511,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,497.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.86, for a total value of $1,278,557.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,085,616 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $242.04 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-shares-sold-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.