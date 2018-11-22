Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 15638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLCM. ValuEngine upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David M. Spencer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,939 shares in the company, valued at $633,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLCM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 161.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 266.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

