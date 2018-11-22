Benjamin Schlater Sells 5,426 Shares of Ferro Co. (FOE) Stock

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $105,969.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FOE opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $395.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.74 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

