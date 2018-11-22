Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 13,600 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 208,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 69,403 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 246,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 320,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 252,740 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $403.02 million, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAST. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

