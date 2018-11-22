Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $550,000 Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMC. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

WMC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $484.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.43. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 717.12, a quick ratio of 717.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $550,000 Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/bessemer-group-inc-takes-550000-position-in-western-asset-mortgage-capital-corp-wmc.html.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, and other financial assets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.