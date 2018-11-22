Best Buy (BBY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.68 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.09-5.19 EPS.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.38.

In other news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 2,982 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $233,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,426. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

