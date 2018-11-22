Best Buy (BBY) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.68 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.09-5.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.38.

In related news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,426 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

