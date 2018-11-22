Best Buy (BBY) Upgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $65.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

In other news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,426. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

