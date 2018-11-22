Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the technology retailer on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Best Buy to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

In related news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $165,962.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,711 shares of company stock worth $6,081,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

