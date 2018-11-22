Bezant (BZNT) Market Capitalization Tops $9.72 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $462,293.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,808,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

