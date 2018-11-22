Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,254 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 231,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,889,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,005 shares of company stock valued at $104,764,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Apple to $221.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $913.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

