BidaskClub Upgrades Affimed (AFMD) to Hold

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Affimed to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Affimed from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,124.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 38.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affimed by 28.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.