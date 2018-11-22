BidaskClub Upgrades Caesarstone (CSTE) to Buy

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CSTE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesarstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

CSTE opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $509.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

