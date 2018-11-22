BidaskClub Upgrades MarketAxess (MKTX) to “Buy”

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.63.

Shares of MKTX opened at $214.89 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $172.09 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $101.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $5,052,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,583,182.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $542,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MarketAxess by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,875,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,687,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,770,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,419,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 680,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

