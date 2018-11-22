BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.51

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 29401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $953.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.00% and a negative net margin of 428.00%. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 10,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $85,111.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,753.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne Powell sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $43,032.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,850 shares of company stock worth $581,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,096,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 66,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

