BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Receives $4.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

BDSI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.00. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 141.35% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 151,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $428,950.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,039 shares of company stock worth $481,671 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,200,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $5,629,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

