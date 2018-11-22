BiosCrypto (BIOS) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

BiosCrypto (CURRENCY:BIOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. BiosCrypto has a total market cap of $26,890.00 and $0.00 worth of BiosCrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BiosCrypto has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BiosCrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto Profile

BiosCrypto (CRYPTO:BIOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2015. BiosCrypto’s total supply is 20,821,709 coins. BiosCrypto’s official Twitter account is @vanyabios. The official website for BiosCrypto is bioscrypto.com.

BiosCrypto Coin Trading

BiosCrypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiosCrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiosCrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiosCrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

