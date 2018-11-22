Bitpark Coin (BPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $630,465.00

Bitpark Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Bitpark Coin has a total market capitalization of $630,465.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitpark Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitpark Coin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Bitpark Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitpark Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00130464 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00190851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.09254471 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009339 BTC.

About Bitpark Coin

Bitpark Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Bitpark Coin’s official Twitter account is @BITPARK_. The official website for Bitpark Coin is bitpark.net.

Bitpark Coin Token Trading

Bitpark Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitpark Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitpark Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitpark Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitpark Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitpark Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.