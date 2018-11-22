Shares of Black Dragon Gold Corp (CVE:BDG) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 142,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 105,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Get Black Dragon Gold alerts:

Black Dragon Gold (CVE:BDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Black Dragon Gold (BDG) Trading 10% Higher” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/black-dragon-gold-bdg-trading-10-higher.html.

Black Dragon Gold Company Profile (CVE:BDG)

Black Dragon Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates assets in Spain. It owns 100% interests in the Salave gold property comprising five mining concessions and an investigation permit covering an area of 3,426.97 hectares located in the province of Asturias, Spain. The company was formerly known as Astur Gold Corp.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Black Dragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Dragon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.