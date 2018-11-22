Black Knight (BKI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.68, but opened at $43.13. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Black Knight shares last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 30148 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 84.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 135,032 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5,022.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 44.1% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 160.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 144,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 983,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/black-knight-bki-shares-gap-down-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.