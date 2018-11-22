Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Blackrock Capital Investment had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 348,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 541,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

