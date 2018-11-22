BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.43

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 88.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

