BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,930,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 209,280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $6,397,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.02.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $4,578,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

