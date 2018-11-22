BlockMason Credit Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $649,030.00 (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $649,030.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00133081 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00196620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.09590568 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009539 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,985,609 tokens. The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

