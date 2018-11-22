Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $839,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 527,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 102.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $83.95 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/blue-fin-capital-inc-has-839000-holdings-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.