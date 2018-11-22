Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 68,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $10.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1865 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/blue-sky-asset-management-llc-has-462000-holdings-in-global-x-mlp-etf-mlpa.html.

