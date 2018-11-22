Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $53,154.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total transaction of $1,001,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,672 shares of company stock worth $23,447,999. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $184.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.88 and a 52-week high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

