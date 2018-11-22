Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Hits $0.0607 on Major Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00001366 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, Kyber Network and Huobi. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00132454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00196716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.09496197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000123 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,288,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay, COSS, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

