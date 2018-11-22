BNP Paribas Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) a €43.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) target price by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s previous close.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.40 ($45.81).

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at €32.72 ($38.05) on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

