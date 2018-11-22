BnrtxCoin (BNX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, BnrtxCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. BnrtxCoin has a market cap of $20,268.00 and $0.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BnrtxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 163.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About BnrtxCoin

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 34,774,501 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com.

BnrtxCoin Coin Trading

BnrtxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BnrtxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BnrtxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BnrtxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

