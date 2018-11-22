Bodhi Price Down 10% Over Last Week (BOT)

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Bodhi has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Bodhi has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $533,663.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bodhi token can now be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io, Bibox and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00133786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00197115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.59 or 0.09609255 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Bodhi Profile

Bodhi launched on August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke.

Buying and Selling Bodhi

Bodhi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail, Gate.io, Cobinhood and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

