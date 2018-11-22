Bodycote (BOY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bodycote to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.21 ($13.17).

Get Bodycote alerts:

BOY opened at GBX 743.50 ($9.72) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 728.50 ($9.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63).

In other news, insider Anne Quinn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, for a total transaction of £80,400 ($105,056.84). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris purchased 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £99,982.60 ($130,644.98).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.