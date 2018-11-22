Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boingo Wireless from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

WIFI stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $1,980,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $149,488.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,200 shares in the company, valued at $743,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,579 shares of company stock worth $4,920,855. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535,694 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

