Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) CEO Sells $358,848.90 in Stock

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $358,848.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BPFH stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.03 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth $439,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

